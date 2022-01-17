Is Umar Riaz Dating Rashami Desai? The Bigg Boss 15 Fame Gives Hints About Their Alleged Relationship

Umar Riaz was evicted from the house a couple of weeks ago. For the unversed, he was thrown out of the house for physically attacking Pratik Sehajpal in the house. Let us tell you, Umar shared a strong bond of friendship with Karan Kundrra. Apart from him, Umar also became close friends with Rashami Desai. The duo was seen supporting each other in the house.

After seeing their closeness, fans started speculating that they have begun dating each other. Well, after coming out of the house, Umar Riaz is quite vocal about his relationship with Rashami Desai. He stated that they are very good friends. Recently, in conversation with Spotboye, Umar hinted about his alleged relationship with Rashami.

He said, "We were very good friends because she was there in my brother Asim's season. They had shared a good bond and the after-show got over; we were in constant touch with each other. So, when she came to Bigg Boss 15 since I am always there for my people, I had in my mind that I had to support her. She also supported me in the game. We were just good friends."

When asked about the link-up rumours, the doctor-model said, "No, I never created any love angle for the show. If I wanted to create, I would have done it way before when everyone did it. Whether it was Karan, Tejaswi or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time. It was just that when Rashmi Desai came into the game, we were good friends and we started liking each other on the show. We supported each other so there was a sense of closeness between us. But it was never for the show."

Looks like, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz share a lovely bond of friendship with each other. After the show, they could think of taking their friendship to the next level. For the unversed, Rashami is a close friend of Umar's brother Asim Riaz. Let's see what happens between them!