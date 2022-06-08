Ishita Dutta: There Have Been Times When I've Found It Difficult To Get Films As I Come From TV Industry

Ishita Dutta, who was seen in Bepanah Pyaar and was last seen in Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, is currently shooting for the film Drishyam 2. The actress recently spoke on how it gets tough for TV actors to break into the film world.

Ishita revealed that there were times when she found it difficult to get films because she is from the TV industry. However, she feels that a decade later, this differentiation won't be there.



The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "There have been times when I have found it difficult to get film projects because I come from the TV industry. Some people feel that TV actors are overexposed. But we have come a long way and I think a decade later, this won't even be a topic to talk about because the line between films and TV will disappear."

As an actor, she wants to be a part of all kinds of content and story-telling- be it web series, films or television. She mentioned that she won't mind doing TV while doing films.

Although she is happy with the way her career has shaped up, she revealed that she has gone through her share of lows. She said that pandemic was one of the more difficult times for her as she was consciously not working because she was living with her parents and she didn't want them to catch the virus, so they were all at home. Apart from that, she feels that the wait between two projects can sometimes be tough.

She also revealed that since she doesn't like to attend parties or is an introvert, she lost on a few work opportunities. But that's how she is and doesn't want to change.

Ishita concluded by saying, "I think one needs to be outgoing and go to parties and events, and meet people from the industry. That does help them to get work. But I am an introvert and I like staying at home. I avoid going to parties. So somewhere I feel that I could have lost out on a few opportunities due to that, but I will not change because that's my real life and I don't think I should alter that."

(Images Source: Ishita Dutta Instagram)