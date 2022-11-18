Before Making A Mark In B-Town With Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam, Ishita Dutta Featured In These 5 TV Shows
One of the most awaited films of 2022, Drishyam 2 has finally hit the theatres today (November 18). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, it features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta among others in pivotal roles.
For the unversed, Ishita Dutta plays Ajay Devgn's daughter in Drishyam 2 and is excited to know the response of viewers. Drishyam was released in 2015 and proved to be a turning point in her career.
Before making her presence felt in films with Drishyam, the actress featured herself in several popular TV shows, let's take a look at the list here.
Ek Ghar Banaunga
The sister of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, Ishita Dutta made her TV debut with the Star Plus show 'Ek Ghar Banaunga' in 2013. Rahul Sharma played the male lead in it.
Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar
Starring Ishita and Vatsal Sheth, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar' was aired on Life OK in 2016. Despite a no-dating clause in their contracts, the duo reportedly fell in love with each other on the show's set and are now happily married.
Kaun Hai - Ek Naya Adhyay
The horror anthology was a finite series featuring Ishita opposite her real-life husband Vatsal Sheth. It was their first outing together after 'Baazigar'. Amrapali Gupta also played a pivotal role in it.
Bepanah Pyaar
One of the most loved shows and characters in Ishita's career, 'Bepanah Pyaar' had Ishita and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry in the Colors show. Produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, the show ended in February 2020.
Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani
Loosely based on the film 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi', Colors TV's 'Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani' featured Ishita alongside Karan Suchak and Harshad Arora. The show went off-air in March this year. It was remade in Bengali as 'Sona Roder Gaan'.
Other Guest Appearances
Besides these shows, Ishita also made guest appearances in 'Nach Baliye 6', 'Bepannah', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', and 'Sirf Tum'.