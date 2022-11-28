Ishk Par Zor Nahi’s Param Singh Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience; Says 'I Felt Like Punching Him'

Sadda Haq fame Param Singh has revealed that he experienced the casting couch during his initial days in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the shocking incident and recalled how a casting director tried to get intimate with him. However, Param shared that he managed to push the man away.

Singh was quoted by News 18 as saying, “Yes, I have faced such a situation initially. I wouldn’t be able to take the name but I had once gone to meet a casting director for work and he tried getting physical with me. I pushed him away then and almost felt like punching him but he got scared and then I just left.”

He went on add, “I know how to manage myself and somewhere I feel sad for people who have to go through crap as such. It’s not something that is right in spirit. I think we as individuals should take a stand in such situations to avoid mudslinging acts of the sort. One just needs to work hard on their craft and themselves to achieve the results. Yes, the process is slow but it’s worth it in the end.”

For the unversed, Param Singh has a huge fan base and is loved by the audience for his performance in shows such as Ishk Par Zor Nahi and Sadda Haq amongst others. However, it must be noted that the actor has stayed away from the small screen for some time now. In the meantime, he has shifted his focus to theatre and is currently performing in the play 'Peecha Karti Parchhaiyan,’ which is currently being performed in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Param has also been shooting for a web show. On being quizzed about its genre and release date, the actor said, “My web show is a crime thriller. Currently, it’s on floors and we are shooting for it. I am guessing it will be out next year.”