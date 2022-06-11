Ishqbaaaz Fame Mreenal Deshraj Announces Her Engagement With BF Ashim Matthan, Shares Her Wedding Plans

Mreenal Deshraj, who is best known for her role of Janhvi Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz recently announced her engagement with boyfriend Ashim Matthan. Let us tell you, Ashim Matthan is from the health and wellness industry. The couple has a 10-year age gap and they broke the stereotype by not worrying much about it.

Mreenal who was last seen in Naagin 3, told ETimes TV that they got engaged in Mumbai. She said, "Yes, we are engaged. Ashim swept me off my feet with the proposal when we were in Goa last week. It was a wonderful surprise because we had talked about getting married but I wasn't expecting it to happen so soon. On June 9, we exchanged rings in the presence of his family in Mumbai following which we went to Nagpur to seek my parents' blessings. It's been a whirlwind of fantastic surprises and I'm really excited about experiencing all of life's adventures with someone so amazing."

Mreenal is very excited as she is planning to get married to Ashim soon. While spilling the beans about her marriage plans, the actress said, "Marriage is the next step. A relationship is one thing but once the marriage is on the table, two families get involved. We will tie the knot soon and are currently working on the dates."

While speaking about what she likes about Ashim, Mreenal said that she loves his integrity and sense of humour. The actress feels that he is the right man for her. After all, the actress also revealed that she has been unsuccessful in love before. Hence, she feels blessed to have Ashim in her life.

Talking about their relationship, the duo met through common friends in 2021. They soon became friends and developed a special feeling for each other. After dating each other for a few months, they decided to take their relationship to the next level.