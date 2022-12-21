CONFIRMED! Nakuul Mehta’s Onscreen Sister Subha Rajput To Get Engaged To Actor-Beau On Christmas Day

TV actress Subha Rajput, who rose to fame after playing the role of Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh's sister Priyanka Singh Oberoi in the hit Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz, is currently beaming with joy.

The reason behind her happiness is her engagement to actor-beau Vibhav Roy. The much-in-love couple is confirmed to get engaged on December 25 in the presence of their families and close friends in Delhi.

For the unversed, Subha and Vibhav met each other while shooting for their web series named Pyar Ishq Rent in 2019. After becoming friends, they eventually started dating each other and are now all set to take their relationship to the next level.

Talking about their engagement, the actress told ETimes, "Vibhav and I have been dating for a while and decided to get engaged. Most of Vibhav's relatives are settled in America and this being a holiday season for them, we thought this would be the perfect time. Everybody will be able to join in. Also, it's an auspicious date. It will be a close-knit ceremony."

While the couple is excited about exchanging rings on Christmas Day, they haven't yet finalised any wedding date.

Revealing the same, Subha stated, "We will see how things roll and how we are placed in terms of our work schedule. We must think about the family also and their availability. We just thought about going ahead with the engagement for now. Once that's done, all of us will sit together and talk about the wedding."

Currently, the actress is busy shopping and is in search of her engagement outfit. Heartiest congratulations to the love birds.

On the career front, Subha has been away from the small screen after her Ishqbaaaz character ended in 2019. Since then, she has been busy with web shows. Vibhav, on the other hand, is best known for playing the lead roles in shows like Gustakh Dil (Life OK) and Doli Armaano Ki (ZEE TV). His last show, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, went off-air in 2015.

After featuring in several OTT shows, he's finally returning to the small screen with Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai after a gap of around seven years. He was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.