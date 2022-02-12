It’s A Homecoming For Sonali Bendre As She Returns To Zee TV After 3 Years To Judge DID Li’l Masters

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been a pioneer in shaping the contours of reality television in India, introducing audiences to homegrown non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India's Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular talent-based reality franchises, but they also continue to rule the audience's hearts as cult phenomena, enjoying a robust following even in the current context. After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous four seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional young dancers, the channel is all set to take the show to a whole new level with the launch of DID Li'l Masters Season 5.

It was recently announced that popular Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza and the gorgeous Mouni Roy would be seen as the judges on the show. However, looks like there's a new, interesting update! Acclaimed Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has also joined the show and will be the third judge alongside Remo and Mouni. What's more, is that DID Li'l Masters will also mark Sonali's comeback as a reality show judge on Zee TV after 3 long years.

Sonali Bendre has worked in several top films like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Sarfarosh, Diljale, Zakhm, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Lajja, Kal Ho Na Ho and Major Saab, bagging numerous awards along the way. However, post a break, she started working on television, featuring as a judge on various reality shows. After last being seen as a judge on Zee TV's India's Best Dramebaaz, she is now making a comeback on Zee TV after 3 years as she joins the panel of judges on the biggest dance reality show franchise - DID Li'l Masters Season 5.

On returning to TV after a hiatus, Sonali Bendre said, "It's great to be back with Zee TV and with the bachas on set once again! In many ways, it's like I am coming home to my Zee family after a long break. I have been associated with Zee for a really long time, working on projects that I love and supporting art forms that I am passionate about. As you all know, dance something I have always been a fan of, and I am super excited to be a part of the iconic dance reality show - DID Li'l Masters: not just for the dance...but also because I am excited to see these lil dancers showcase their talent! Watching them come up on stage, to give it their all, is just something so pure and heart-warming to watch."

The actor added "While this may be my first time on the show, I have followed the show for years now, and I truly believe that this platform has the potential to mould each child and help them break out of their shell, giving them the confidence to face the world. Dance is such a joyous form of art and I am definitely looking forward to watch these children blossom on the show."

While the judges Remo, Mouni, and Sonali are kicked about the new season, the auditions for DID Li'l Masters Season 5 have already started. Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li'l Masters. In their journey, each contestant will be guided by four skippers, who will go the extra mile to help these young dancing sensations learn, grow, and impress the audience.

To know more, stay tuned for the extravaganza performance on DID Li'l Masters Season 5, coming soon on Zee TV!