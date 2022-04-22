    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jaaved Jaaferi Says Sob Stories In Reality Show Look Fake; Adds Boogie Woogie Was Best Show Happened In India

      By
      |

      Boogie Woogie was one of the best dance reality shows on television of mid-90s. Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri and Ravi Behl were seen as the judges. The show attracted audience of all ages and genders as they appreciated India's talent. The reality show looked 'real' and it became instant hit among audience.

      Although reality shows these days are indeed best platform to showcase talent, they lack reality and are hugely criticised mainly because of all drama and sob stories. Recently, Sonu Nigam had called sob stories as marketing thing. Now, Jaaved Jaaferi has reacted to the same and called it fake. He said he misses Boogie Woogie and added that it was best show that happened in India.

      Jaaved Jaaferi

      Talking about reality shows, Jaaved was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "There are pros and cons. I personally feel that the biggest pro is that the talent is getting an opportunity, a platform. The cons are that sometimes these shows become too contrived. All of them are looking the same. It (the sob stories) looks fake."
      Boogie Woogie

      He feels Boogie Woogie was organic, real, from the heart and not scripted.

      The actor said that in Boogie Woogie, things just happened and it used to be a surprise. He added that whenever someone would narrate a story, their reactions would come naturally and they paid attention to it but knew that it was a show, a platform to showcase talent, so, just sob stories never became the only way to go about it. He said Boogie Woogie was about talent and was about hope, conquering disability and was not a set up.

      Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Akshit Talks About His Bond With Zain Imam & Reem Shaikh; Calls Them SweetFanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Akshit Talks About His Bond With Zain Imam & Reem Shaikh; Calls Them Sweet

      KGF 2: Shehnaaz Accidentally Reveals Major Spoiler Of Yash's Film; Srinidhi's Reaction Will Make You Go 'Aww'KGF 2: Shehnaaz Accidentally Reveals Major Spoiler Of Yash's Film; Srinidhi's Reaction Will Make You Go 'Aww'

      Jaaved concluded by saying, "I miss Boogie Woogie. It is the best show that happened in this country. It should come back but unfortunately, it is not in my hand."

      Comments
      Read more about: jaaved jaaferi boogie woogie
      Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 8:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X