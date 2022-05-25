Jannat Zubair To Be Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Munawar Faruqui Might Also Participate In The Show

Jannat Zubair is all set to participate in Colors' reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress, who is a social media sensation, has reportedly given her nod to this season of the stunt-based series.

Recently, a leading portal asked Jannat about her participation and the actress said that she has been getting the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi for many years but never took it up as she was afraid if she could do the stunts or not. However now, she has realised that the series is very interesting and she should take it up.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha & Other Contestant’s First Look Gets Leaked

For the unversed, Jannat started her career as a child artist with the serials Phulwa and Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. Over the years, the actress has also featured in other shows such as Matti Ki Banno, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui and others.

Mohit Malik On His Preparation For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I Am Trying To Get Physically Fitter

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Jannat received a last-minute entry into this year’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show will also feature many celebs such as Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Erika Packard, Rubina Dilaik, Nishat Bhat, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani as the other contestants.

On a related note, it has been speculated for quite some time now that Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui might also participate in the show. However, he later appeared at the launch event of the show wearing a mustard jacket over a white t-shirt and black pants.