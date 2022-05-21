Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni To Get Married Soon? Actor Says ‘Only Invitation Cards To Be Printed Now’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been dating each other for quite a long time now. Ever since the duo confessed their love for each other, their fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding announcement. Earlier, they had said that they would take time to know each other more before tying the knot. And now, after a long wait, it seems Jasmin and Aly are ready to get married.

Recently, Aly Goni shared a video of himself on his Instagram stories, in which he said that the deal is sealed. While hinting about his wedding with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Aly said, "Finally baat pakki ho gayi hai, Jasmin and I have informed our parents and we are very happy. Only invitation cards are to be printed now but we thought we will inform everyone digitally. So, yeah."

Interestingly, Jasmin Bhasin reshared Aly Goni's video on her Instagram stories. Apart from that, she also posted another video of herself and said, "You guys watched Aly Goni's video. So you know Aly and I are ready for this step. We are very excited, and so must be you guys. Now wait till we announce the dates."

Well, the couple always flaunts their love for each other on Instagram. The actress recently shared pictures from the Maldives with a message for Aly. She captioned the post as, "Aly Goni, when I am with you, everyday feels like an occasion."

After this news, JasLy fans can't keep calm to witness their wedding moments. Although, they have not revealed the date of the same, and are expected to reveal it soon. Let us tell you, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had appeared together in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.