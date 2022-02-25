Jasmin Bhasin Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Beau Aly Goni; Says ‘You Make Me Shine’

Television actor Aly Goni turned 31 today (February 25), and he is celebrating his birthday in London, UK with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Interestingly, the couple recently went on a dinner date on Aly's birthday. Jasmin shared a lovely picture with the birthday boy from their dinner date on Instagram.

Jasmin Bhasin penned a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Aly Goni. She captioned the post as, "This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I'll never give away. You make me shine, give me soo much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes. You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side I feel it's just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life.Happy birthday @alygoni."

In the above picture, one can see Jasmin Bhasin posing with Aly Goni. She is wearing a sky-blue coloured sweater and black pants. On the other hand, Aly Goni is looking handsome in a black sweatshirt and blue denim. Let us tell you, Aly thanked Jasmin by commenting, "Thank you. you are the best."

Talking about their trip, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are having a lot of fun in the UK. They have been eating, shopping and spending quality time with each other. Their UK tour is for 10 days. For the unversed, Jasmin and Aly met each other in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Later, they came close to each other in Bigg Boss 14. The couple has not yet planned to get married.