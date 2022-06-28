Jasmin Bhasin Rings In Her Birthday With BF Aly Goni & Friends Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar & Others (VIDEOS)
Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 32nd birthday today (June 28). The actress ringed in her special day with her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni and friends Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Ankita Lokhande, Krishna Mukherjee, Shehzad Deol, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and others.
Aly
shared
an
adorable
picture
with
Jasmin
and
wished
her
on
a
special
day.
He
wrote,
"Tu
hai
toh
sab
kuch
hai..
Tu
nahi
toh
kuch
bhi
nahi..
Wish
u
a
very
very
happy
birthday
my
forever
best
friend
❤️
My
soul
mate..
Allah
tujhe
saari
khushiyan
de,
Kyunki
tu
deserve
karti
hai
❤️
jasminbhasin2806
😘."
Several photos and videos from Jasmin's birthday bash are going viral on social media, which is evident that the actress and the guests had a blast.
At her birthday, Jasmin looked stunning in a black-coloured body-hugging dress with a bold slit on the side, and kept her hair open. On the other hand, Aly opted for casual wear.
The birthday girl couldn't stop herself from dancing as she was seen cutting on of her birthday cakes while her friends cheered her. There were three cakes and one of them was a three-tier cake, which was adorned with lilac and gold flowers. The cake also had cartoon character Jasmin's picture.
Jasmin also shared a video, in which she was holding a gift- diamond earring that was gifted by Aly. She even thanked him for gifting her a beautiful present.
Rahul Vaidya shared a video with Jasmin, in which he was seen wishing the actress happy birthday. She thanked Rahul for coming to her party. In another video, the birthday girl was seen dancing with Ankita Lokhande to Sakhi Sakhi song.
In one of the videos, Aly and Rahul, who share a close bond ever since their Bigg Boss stint, were seen grooving and singing to 'Dil Se' song. #RaLy fans were super happy watching them together after a long time.
Pavitra Punia shared an adorable picture with Eijaz Khan and birthday girl and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday 🥳 jasmine 🎂 Have a rocking loving safe happiest year ahead. 🫶🏻With love, From- eijazpavitra."