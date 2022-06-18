Jasmin Bhasin Says She Waited For Aly Goni For 3 Years; Reacts To Wedding Rumours

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the popular and talented actresses in television industry. Apart from her professional front, the actress has been in the news for her personal reasons. She has been in relationship with Yeh Hai Mohabattein actor Aly Goni. A couple of months ago, she had shot for a bridal shoot and that sparked secret wedding rumours. However, the actress clarified that she isn't married.

In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, she clarified about wedding rumours and even spoke about love.



When asked if she had ever heard a rumour about her which wasn't true, she said that she feels more than news about her, rumours about her are more and people believe them.

She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "You know what, I think meri joh actual cheese hoti hain news se jyada rumours jyada interesting hoti hai. Kyunki everybody believes in them."

Jasmin also clarified that she is not getting married and she has lot of time for that, as she has to do a lot of work.

She said, "Aaj kal chal rahi hai ki mein shaadi kar rahi hu... nahin yaar nahin kar rahi hu mein... bohot time hai... mujhe bohot kaam karna hai abhi. (Nowadays there's a rumour that I'm getting married. No, I'm not getting married. There's still a lot of time... For now, I want to work a lot)."

When asked if she is an old school romantic, she said yes and added that she waited for Aly for three years. When asked if she can wait for anyone for five years, she said that she can do that as well.

The actress said, "Yes, I am an 'old school' romantic person. I waited for Aly for three years. We were friends and I obviously had feelings for him, but I didn't want to, you know, put my feelings and emotions on him."

Jasmin was seen with Shaheer Sheikh in a music video 'Iss Baarish Mein'. The song has been receiving a lot of love from fans and they even loved their fresh chemistry.