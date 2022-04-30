Jasmin Bhasin Squashes Rumours Of Secret Wedding: Jab Bhi Zindagi Mein Shaadi Karoongi Dhoom Dhaam Se Karoongi

Jasmin Bhasin, who became a household name with her show Tashan-E-Ishq, has a huge fan base. The actress' fan following increased post her Bigg Boss stint and her bond with her co-contestant Aly Goni has been in the news ever since then. The couple is often spotted attending functions and holidaying together.

Recently, the actress shared beautiful pictures from her bridal photoshoot, which sparked rumours of her wedding. Several media portals speculated that the actress has got secretly married. However, now Jasmin herself squashed rumours of her secret wedding.



Jasmin took to her Instagram story and revealed that whenever she will get married, she will invite media and also added that she will get married in a grand way. Looks like the actress doesn't plan to get married any time soon as she mentioned in her post that currently she is busy with work!

The actress wrote, "To all the media portals posting my pictures and writing 'Jasmin Bhasin's secret wedding pictures'. Mere pyaare doston, jab bhi zindagi mein shaadi karoongi, dhoom dhaam se karoongi, aapko bhi invite karoongi (My dear friends, whenever I will get married in life, I will do it with pomp. I will invite you too)."

She further wrote, "Chori chori nahi karoongi. Isliye please ye sab likhna band kardo yaar🙏. Mein sirf aur sirf kaam mein busy hoon filhaal (So please stop writing all this. I am just busy with work right now)."

A few months ago, there were rumours that Jasmin and Aly have parted ways. Both Aly and Jasmin weren't happy with the rumours. The duo rubbished rumours as they flew to London to celebrate Aly's birthday. Jasmin had also penned a lovely birthday note for his boyfriend.