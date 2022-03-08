Jasmin Bhasin Talks About Pay Disparity In The Industry & Feels TV Has Evolved A Lot

One of the strong, beautiful and talented actresses television industry has is Jasmin Bhasin. The actress recently spoke about this year's Women's Day theme 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow', pay disparity in the industry and revealed that television has evolved a lot as they do not show woman as bechari anymore, and is projecting real, strong women on screen.

While talking to Times Of India, Jasmin said, "Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous world. There has been progress over the last few decades, more girls are going to school, fewer girls are forced into early marriage, more women have joined the Parliament and positions of leadership, and laws are being reformed to advance gender equality."

She added that irrespective of gender, we should encourage people to achieve their goals and should not pull down anyone because of their gender.

Jasmin feels that it is time that we let everybody choose what they want to do. The actress said that she is an independent woman who has been working in the industry for quite some time now and she works on her own terms and conditions, but there has always been a scope for improvement in the industry.

About pay disparity in the industry, she feels that whether it's a male or female actor, the pay shouldn't be given to a person on the basis of their gender.

She feels that the content in TV has evolved. She said, "Earlier TV shows either projected a woman as the ' bechari' or the ' saviour', which was far from reality. The content today is more focussed on real women and their problems, and the love and admiration that they receive from the audience is proof that we are moving in the right direction."

Not just in the entertainment field, Jasmin feels that women can do anything they want, and they just need to push themselves and see what their best for them. She said that there are so many things that a woman can do now by using the power of social media.

Jasmin concluded by asking women to keep pushing and to surround themselves with people who motivate them, and said that if there is no one available to do that, look at themselves in the mirror and motivate. She feels that gender equality can only be achieved when a woman fights for another woman and push each other up instead of pull each other down.