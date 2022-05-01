Jasmin Bhasin: We Should Make Sure That We End It With A Smile, Laughter And Happiness In Peace

Popular actor Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction. Post Bigg Boss, the pretty actress is climbing higher and higher. After doing some popular music videos, Bhasin has also completed her debut Punjabi film Honeymoon which also stars Gippy Grewal. Honeymoon is all set for a theatrical release this Diwali on 25th October 2022.

Ever since the film announcement has been made, fans are excited to watch them come together for this romantic comedy. Jasmin who is known for her positive and happy go lucky image shares her take on laughter on the occasion of World Laughter Day.

She says, “I laugh a lot in my life because I think when you're happy everything falls in place eventually. These days all memes and reels on social media make me laugh. I have my biggest cheerleader in my life - Aly [Goni; actor], he has a great sense of humor. He makes me laugh a lot. My favorite comedy shows would always be Friends and Khichdi. I just love them. Friends is such an iconic show. Every character is so funny in it. You relate to everyone in some sense, and Khichdi obviously is another epic series. It's been so long since the show went off air but is still alive in our hearts.”

Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump; Parineetii & Udaariyaan Re-Enter Top 10

World Laughter Day: Humesha Haste Rahiye, Muskurate Rahiye With &TV

She further adds, “I think every day should be a day of laughter because a healthy body only comes from a healthy mind and soul. And, your mind and soul can be healthy, only if you are happy. Life is unpredictable. We should make sure that we end it with smiles, laughter and happiness in peace.”