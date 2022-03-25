Jay Bhanushali Is Open To Do Shows Like Bigg Boss; Says ‘Work Is Foremost For Survival’

Jay Bhanushali, who is currently hosting DID Little Masters 5, was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. His fans had a lot of expectations from him, however, he failed to create the magic with his performance on the show. Let us tell you, Jay was also criticised for having several fights with other co-contestants.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Jay Bhanushali revealed that he was real in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He said, "When in Bigg Boss house, I was very clear that I will never be the one who will initiate an argument or a fight but if I am pulled into one, I will always be the one who ends it my way. This is me!" On the other, he also said that he is open to doing such shows again for survival.

Happy Women's Day: Jay Bhanushali Says 'My Wife And My Daughter Have Been My Pillars Of Strength' (Exclusive)

Jay said that he is very straightforward and doesn't like backbiting and slamming people behind their backs. He said, "You will never find me manipulating situations or people ever. Waha toh oil zyada use ho raha uss pe bhi jhagde ho rahe thhe...I was like iispe mei kya bolu mujhe toh khana banana bhi nai aata... (laughs). Anyway, I'm still open to such shows because for me this too is a part of my job and work is foremost for survival."

Bigg Boss 15: Prince Narula SLAMS Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Calling Jay Bhanushali 'TV Ka Amitabh Bachchan'

Jay also stated that he loves hosting DID Little Masters as he connects with kids very easily. He said that such shows help him understand kids. Moreover, such shows also help him in making his bond with his daughter Tara strong. Talking about his daughter, Jay often shares beautiful videos with her on social media. His fans usually call him one of the loveliest fathers of tinsel town.