Jay Bhanushali Makes A Comeback To Dance Reality Show DID Li’l Masters Season 5

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been a pioneer in shaping the contours of reality television in India, introducing audiences to homegrown non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India's Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular talent-based reality franchises but also continue to rule audience hearts as cult phenomena, enjoying a robust following even in the current context. After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous four seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional young dancers, the channel is all set to take the show to a whole new level with the launch of DID Li'l Masters Season 5.

Recently, the show has been in the news with Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza, popular actress Mouni Roy and acclaimed Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre being signed on as the judges for the new season. However, we have another interesting update! Popular actor Jay Bhanushali is all set to make his comeback on DID Li'l Masters as the host for this season.

That's right! The charming TV actor-host Jay Bhanushali who is known for his quirky humor and charismatic style, will be seen, once again, as the host of the show. Jay has hosted various seasons of DID and he is super excited to be back to the sets. He is again ready to shake his leg with the kids and keep their motivation high in the show.

Talking about his excitement to host the fifth season of DID Li'l Masters, Jay said, "I have been getting back-to-back offers to host kids' reality shows. I guess the audience loves my equation with the kids, and I believe the best thing about hosting kids' reality shows is that one can just react naturally to the innocent moments with these kids and the interactions are never short of being pure magic."

He further added, "I will try to be more like a friend to them and build an equation with them off-screen because that is how they also get comfortable, like that it becomes easier to interact with them on stage. I am super excited to be back on the sets of DID and there is nothing better I could have asked for to make a comeback on the television screen."

While the judges Remo, Mouni, Sonali and Jay are kicked about the new season, the auditions for DID Li'l Masters Season 5 have already started. Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li'l Masters. In their journey, each contestant will be guided by four skippers, who will go the extra mile to help these young dancing sensations learn, grow, and impress the audience.

To know more, stay tuned for the extravaganza performance on DID Li'l Masters Season 5, coming soon on Zee TV!