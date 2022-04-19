Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Has Fun Time With Salman Khan At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party; See Pics

Father-daughter duo Jay Bhanushali and Tara have been winning the hearts of people with their lovely bond and beautiful moments on social media. Recently, Jay and his wife Mahhi Vij attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar Iftar party with their daughter Tara. At the party, the Bhanushali family bumped into Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Interestingly, the Dabangg star had a fun time with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara, as the cute pictures of them are going viral on social media. Jay uploaded the pictures on Instagram that have both Tara and Salman Khan in one frame with Jay holding her. The photos show actor Salman Khan making Tara laugh and captioned them as, "9 photos and you will just find love in all pictures..@beingsalmankhan @tarajaymahhi @mahhivij @babasiddiqueofficial @haris.m.shaikh."

The moments between Salman Khan and Tara are too cute to miss and fans can't stop gushing over the same. Many TV celebs such as Kishwer Merchant, Abhishek Kapur, Charul Malik and others commented on the actor's post. Talking about the father-son duo, they never miss any chance to impress their fans with their social media posts.

Coming back to Jay Bhanushali, the actor who is currently hosting DID Little Masters, was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 15. After his eviction, Jay made sure to spend some quality time with his family. For the unversed, Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011. The couple started fostering a boy named Rajveer and a girl named Khushi before their first biological child Tara was born.