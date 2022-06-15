Jay Bhanushali Says He Gave ‘2000 Auditions’ Before Getting His Debut Role In Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Jay Bhanushali recently opened up about his journey in the television industry. The actor said that he gave more than 2000 auditions before he bagged his debut role. It must be noted that Bhanushali debuted with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindangii Kay, in a supporting role. He then went on to bag the lead role in Kapoor's Kayamath in 2007.

Jay has since appeared in many shows such as Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Kairi among others. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actor spoke about his difficult journey and how his sister used to tell him to take up the modelling career. Jay shared, "My sister suggested I should try modelling but I never considered it seriously. Later, I changed my mind and worked on her suggestions."

He went on to add, “The journey is not easy. It has a number of ups and downs. It took me 2000 auditions to get that breakthrough. Double the number of sleepless nights and hard work to get where I am today.”

Besides acting in TV series, Jay has also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Nach Baliye 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi among others. He more recently appeared in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. The actor is also known for hosting shows such as Dance India Dance 3, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, Dance Ke Superkids, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and many more.