Jay Soni Is Unhappy With Sasural Genda Phool 2 Going Off-Air; Says ‘You Can’t Pin The Blame On Anyone’

Jay Soni and Shagun Sharma-starrer Sasural Genda Phool 2 is all set to bid adieu to the audience on April 15, 2022. The makers decided to wrap the second season of the popular show in just four months, as it didn't receive much love from the audience. Hence, Jay Soni is a bit unhappy with the same, but on the other hand, he is also happy with his performance in the show.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Jay Soni said that he received good feedback from the people who watched the show. He said that his character was different from the previous season. He said, "Yes, the show is ending but I have no complaints or regrets. We made a good show. It's just that we couldn't get the audience we had expected. There could be multiple reasons. You can't pin the blame on anyone in particular. Everything was in place and I am proud of the team associated with the show. Also, I can't comment on how one gets the audience, as I don't understand that aspect."

He further stated that he remained loyal to work and is very much proud of Sasural Genda Phool 2. The actor said, "People say a lot of things when a show ends but my reply will be 'Kuchh toh log kahenge'. Such comments don't bother me anymore. It would have really affected me if someone had to say that my performance wasn't up to the mark. Acting is my passion. It's not just about reporting on a set and exiting it at a fixed time and signing the log. My focus is on delivering a good performance and that's exactly what I did in SGP 2 as well."

Jay Soni revealed that he has shot for a web series and is ready to start working on another one. He doesn't know about the TV projects yet, but he wants to feature in good content-based shows. Talking about Soni, the actor has acted in TV shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sanskaar, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and so on.