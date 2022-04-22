Jayashree Venketaramanan Bashes Haters For Trolling Her For Posting Bikini Pics; Says ‘I Avoid These Trolls’

TV actress Jayashree Venketaramanan recently posted a few pictures of herself wearing a bikini on Instagram. Ever since she posted a picture on her social media handle, the actress has been receiving a lot of hate messages from the netizens.

Miffed with all the comments, Jayashree Venketaramanan recently bashed trolls who commented on her bikini pictures. She told ETimes TV, "I've always been comfortable in it. I don't understand why people make a big issue of it. Like if you go to a party you wear a nice dress and when you go to a shaadi you wear traditional, swimwear is for the beach it's that simple. It's what you are comfortable in. So when something that I post is being debated, I do get trolled and sometimes heavily."

The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actress said that some people have a herd mentality. She criticised unknown people's strong opinions about her. She said, "They start talking about your family values, your character and even the personal choices you've made in your life and based on that one single opinion of mine."

Jayashree prefers not to reply further. The actress said, "I don't reply further. I present that one opinion of mine and move away. That's all the attention I give. But usually, I avoid these trolls because at the end of the day it doesn't matter."

Talking about the actress, Jayashree Venketaramanan got married to actor Akhlaque Khan in 2020. She has also been a part of several web series.