Jennifer Winget Reveals She Cut Off From People Post Divorce With Karan Singh Grover; Says She Was Lost

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover were one of the most-loved couples in the television industry. The couple tied the knot in April 2012 after dating for a few years. However, their marriage didn't last long as they filed for divorce in 2014. Recently, the actress opened up about her divorce with Karan Singh Grover and revealed that she cut off from people post divorce. She said that she was lost and confused, and people looked at her with sad and sympathetic eyes, which she didn't like.

Talking to Bollywoodbubble, the actress said that she doesn't blame her ex-husband for the separation and took equal responsibility of the same. She added that they had been friends for so long and they were like a house on fire every time they met, but she feels that it an unfortunate timing.

Jennifer revealed that she was so lost and confused that she didn't know what to tell people or how to process that. She added that her friends used to force her to go out.The actress was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "So one day I went out and I'm like in a club.. not a club really but it was a restaurant which was packed and you know the minute I enter, a lot of friends and people from the industry were there and they all look at me with those sad puppy eyes which I'm very thankful and respectful for their wishes and blessings and all of that."

She added, "But whenever I used to go out, I used to see people looking at me with those sad, sympathetic eyes like 'aare bichari yaar' and it used to piss me off even more. That's why I would not go out. I understand you're feeling for me, it's great but I don't need that right now. Right now I'm not ready to deal with you because I'm dealing with me. So that's why I cut off from people and once I was done with it, then I am so done with it."