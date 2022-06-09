Jennifer Winget On Separation With Karan Singh Grover: I Was Totally Lost; Work Helped Me To Come Out Of It

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover were one of the most-adorable couple of television industry. However, their separation came as a shock for fans. Post separation the duo faced a a lot of judgements due to their personal life was out in open. However, both maintained a dignified silence and never did mud-slinging. Both have moved on in their lives- While Karan Singh Grover is happily married to Bipasha Basu, Jennifer winget in still single.

Recently, the actress opened up about their separation and revealed that she was totally lost and didn't know what to do. She added that luckily work helped her come out of it.

Jennifer, who will be seen in Code M Season 2, was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "My seperation time was very stressful and difficult time for me as everything was on social media and so many wrong things were written about me and him, which was very disturbing, because at that time, we both needed privacy. But nothing seemed private as everything was out in the open."She further added that the tough phase made her strong and she got to meet a new version of herself- Jennifer 2.0.

The actress concluded by saying, "I was totally lost and didn't know what to do and how to deal with it. Luckily, work helped me to come out of it. I became more strong. The period was definitely challenging. I learnt so much about myself. Even though it was a tough period for me, I feel some things happen for a reason as I got to to meet a new version of me, Jennifer 2.0."