Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Gets Eliminated; Actor Talks About Short Yet Memorable Journey

Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered two weeks ago and it has been receiving overwhelming response. The show traces the journey of twelve celebrity contestants. The first elimination happened yesterday (September 18). Zorawar Kalra and Ali Asgar were in elimination zone, although the judges scores were equal, it was ultimately the public's vote which led to the elimination of Ali Asgar.

Recently, the actor shared how his kids were mocked as he played female characters. Ali had a short but memorable journey and said that he is happy that the show has given him a new identity.Ali was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am a performer, whether it is playing 'Daadi' or dancing, I have always enjoyed every aspect of my career as an actor and as an entertainer. It is an emotional moment for me to be eliminated from this epic dance battle, but I'm happy that the show has given me a new identity. I got the chance to explore a new facet of my personality."

He concluded by saying, "I can't thank Colors enough for giving me this opportunity and my brilliant choreographer Lipsa for making this journey so memorable. I will miss the rehearsals with the team and meeting these amazing stars and performing with them. I would like to express my gratitude to my fans for supporting me throughout my career and hopefully, they will be by my side as I move on to my next adventure."