Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Confirms Her Participation; Shilpa Says She's Doing It For Her Fans

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been in the news since a long time now. The show is all set to hit the television screens and the makers have been approaching popular celebrities for the show. Earlier, there were reports that Amruta Khanvilkar and Shilpa Shinde have been approached to participate in the show. Now, both the actresses have confirmed their participation.

Amruta is excited to be a part of dance reality show as she loves dancing. The actress said that she is looking forward to perform in front of her idol Madhuri Dixit (who is one of the judges), to learn new dance forms and impress judges.

The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am super ecstatic to be a part of the 10th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as it was always on my bucket list. I love dancing. In fact I breathe dance and it's going to be a different kind of experience altogether to perform in front of my absolute favourite actor and icon Madhuri Dixit."Shilpa, who received immense love from audience and even won Bigg Boss 11, will be back on Jhalak. The actress confirmed the same and said that she is doing the show for her fans.

Shilpa was quoted by India-Forum as saying, "Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. I am really excited to again associate with Colors TV. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I am a non-dancer and performing in front of an audience is something that I am looking forward to. This is a big platform and I hope that I live up to the expectations of my fans and entertain them till the end of the show."