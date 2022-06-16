Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Arshi Khan Offered Huge Amount For The Show? Sanjay Gagnani & Adnan Khan Approached?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the popular dance reality shows on television. Of late, there has been reports that the makers are coming up with the new season. It is being said that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers have been approaching celebrities for the show.

From Erica Fernandes, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan to Mohsin Khan and Nikki Tamboli, several celebrities' names are doing the rounds regarding their participation. The latest to join the list are- Arshi Khan, Adnan Khan and Sanjay Gagnani.

As per ETimes TV report, Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan has been a confirmed contestant of the dance reality show. It is being said that she has charged a huge amount to do the show.

A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Actress Arshi Khas has been a confirmed contestant on upcoming dance reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress has also signed a contract with the makers. Arshi has also charged a huge amount for doing the show."

On the other hand, as per Tellychakkar report, Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan has been offered the show and he is in talks with the makers. Apparently, if everything falls into place, he might be a part of the show.

Also, another report mentioned that Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani has been approached for the show.

However, there is no confirmation regarding their participation by any of the actors mentioned above.

Meanwhile, recently, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon had expressed his wish of participating in the dance reality show. However, he mentioned that it is not possible this year as he is busy with his show, but he can do multi-tasking in the future if approached.