Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Confirmed Contestants List: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa & Others To Participate
The much-awaited dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming back with the new season. The show will be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Many names have been doing the rounds regarding participation. The makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 have started finally revealing the confirmed contestants list by sharing promos! The show will be hitting the television screens on September. Here is the list of contestants who will be showing off their dancing skills. Take a look!
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Naagin 4, is the first confirmed contestant. In the promo shared by the channel, Nia can be seen in an all-black edgy outfit as she flaunted her dance moves.
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde, who became a popular name with her show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, and won audience's hearts in Bigg Boss 11 and won it, will be showing off her dancing skills in the show. The actress had shared a video from her BJGPH days and captioned it as, "Kya aisa dance ka jalwa dikha ke mein jhalak ka show jeet jaungi🤔😁😂 Jaldi se btao, mujhe aur kitni mehnat karni padegi aap sabko entertain karne ke liye🙈😉❤️ #JhalakDikhhlaJaa."
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj Dhoopar, who impressed fans with his show Kundali Bhagya and will be seen in the new show Sherdil Shergill, will be seen participating in the dance reality show. The makers shared the promo featuring him and captioned it as, "Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal! 🕺Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par."
Paras Kalnawat
Paras Kalnawat, who was recently in the news for his termination from Anupamaa as he opted for Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa 10, is an avid dancer. After impressing fans with his acting skills, he will be seen winning their hearts with his dancing moves, and the promo is the proof.
Amruta Khanvilkar
Amruta Khanvilkar, who won Nach Baliye 7, is another confirmed contestant. She had expressed her excitement of being a part of the show. However, the makers are yet to share her promo.
Gashmeer Mahajani
Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name with Imlie, will be showing off his dancing skills in the show.
Other contestants who might be seen in the show are Vishal Aditya Singh, Niti Taylor, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan to name a few.