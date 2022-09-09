Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Faisal Shaikh To Rubina, Here's How Much They Charge Per Episode

Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back after five years with its 10th season. The makers have promised a bigger and grander show, and have roped in popular celebrities. While the show has already begun, fans must be curious about the pay of their favourite celebrities per episode on Jhalak.



As per an India TV report, here are the actors who are getting a huge amount as fee to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Take a look!

Rubina Dilaik, who was seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and won Bigg Boss 14, is reportedly charging Rs 7 Lakh per episode.

Shilpa Shinde, who won Bigg Boss 13, has a huge fan base. The actress has been away from the screen for some time now. Her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 surprised fans. Apparently, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress is charging Rs 5 Lakh per episode.

Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu has a huge fan following. The Internet sensation, who is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, surprised fans with his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is reportedly getting Rs 10 Lakh per episode for the show.

, who is known for her bold looks, had impressed fans with her acting skills in Jamai Raja. The actress is all set to impress fans with her dance moves in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Apparently, the actress is charging Rs 2.5 Lakh per episode.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who quit Kundali Bhagya and will be seen in Colors' new show Sherdil Shergill, is all set to impress fans with his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Apparently, the actor is getting Rs. 2.5 Lakh per episode.

Ali Asgar, who was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, is reportedly charging Rs 2 Lakh per episode.