Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Erica Fernandes & Adaa Khan Approached For The Dance Reality Show?

Popular celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been hitting the headlines since a while now. The show had aired its ninth season in 2016 and ever since its completion, fans have been waiting for the fresh season.

As per latest reports, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to return after six years of break. It is being said that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes and Naagin actress Adaa Khan have been approached for the show.

Erica and Adaa are currently not busy with any longer commitments. The duo is busy with music videos, brand endorsements and events, so there are chances that they might say yes to the show.

JDJ 10 is expected to go on floors in the month of July or August first week. Recently, there were reports that superstars and iconic jodi Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol have been approached to be the judges on the show along with choreographer Farah Khan. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

It has to be recalled that SRK had hosted game shows Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? and Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2007 and was seen in talk show TED Talks India: Nayi Soch. On the other hand, Kajol was seen as one of the judges of Rock-N-Roll Family. Farah Khan had co-judged Nach Baliye 7 with Preity Zinta and Chetan Bhagat.

Meanwhile, the last season of JDJ was hosted by Maniesh Paul and was judged by Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde.