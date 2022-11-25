Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Fans Of Rubina Dilaik Upset With Likely Winner; #BoycottJhalakFinale Trends, Know Why

As the countdown to the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale begins, everybody is awaiting the final day's performance with bated breath. However, Twitter on Friday (November 25) was fuming with boycott calls for the reality show, and people came out in support of their favourite celebrity contestant, Rubina Dilaik. The show returned to television after a gap of five years, and the final episodes will air on November 26 and 27.

This boycott of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa started trending after some reports claimed that Gunjan Sinha had emerged as the winner of the show. Meanwhile, these reports have also disappointed the fans of Gashmeer Mahajani and Faisal Shaikh, who also took to the social media site to complain about the injustice done to their favourite contestants.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 has not performed impressively TRP-wise; however, the show has managed to attract a good amount of traction and trends on social media platforms. This was possible because some big names were associated with the show this season.

Rubina Dilaik's fans have expressed their resentment on Twitter after reports showed the actress's scoreboard revealed she had gotten 60 percent of the votes. Many came out in support of Rubina and said that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about the journey of a non-dancer; therefore, Gunjan Sinha doesn't even qualify to be there.

On the other hand, multiple people also argued that if Gunjan Sinha didn't win Dance Deewane, then how can she possibly win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? Keeping aside these speculations, it is to be noted that these reports are just rumours that Gunjan has won the trophy, as there has been no solid news about it yet. Check out what people are saying:

One user wrote, If #RubinaDilaik didn't win #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 then it's not rubina's defeat it's a major setback for @ColorsTV coz she was the front-runner & ppl's favorite. By fixing a contestant winner who was the least popular among all they did a blunder & their credibility will tremble." Another fan wrote, "Tushar Kalia was deserving to win KKK but Gunjan and Tejas are not at all deserving to win JDJ. That's a fact," Not watching #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 finale on TV. The best thing audience can do if channel doesn't respect our votes. BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE," read another comment.

#RubinaDiIaik deserves to win this show

She has been so versatile throughout her #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 journey

She has shown all the different types of flaws & dance styles. She has been a great performer.@RubiDilaik https://t.co/XVjAiava38 — PrAnShU💫HINAHOLIC✨ (@PranshuRaj2001) November 24, 2022





Rubina your hardwork & all the performance will be in my heart forever after this journey of Jhalak. You are winner of audience heart. The level & aura of the performance is just unbelievable. You did commendable job #RubinaDilaik

OUR WINNER RUBINAM pic.twitter.com/Cf7XOmDgcK — Nishant Ks (@Nishantks_) November 24, 2022









Although the disappointment shown by people is very intense, the final episode is still not out. Rubina Dilaik has a strong connection to Colors tv with her stints on shows such as Shakti, which has been a hit with audiences. She has also been on the channel's top three reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and now Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. We can only wait and see who actually takes the trophy home.