Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: These Two Celebrity Contestants Are The Probable Finalists

Colors TV's popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is all set to have its finale episode in just a couple of days. The show's grand finale will take place this weekend, on November 26 and 27. As the audience waits to see who emerges as the winner, the finale clash between the top finalists would be an exciting experience to witness.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is judged by eminent Bollywood personalities like actress Madhuri Dixit, producer Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi. The show has its top six finalists, namely Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Gunjan Sinha.

While fans await the finale day performances with bated breath to see who lifts the trophy and who turns out to be the runner-up of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

There has been an interesting update about the show. According to an exclusive report on Siasat.com, an insider close to the show has revealed that popular tv stars Rubina Dilaik and Faisal have a good chance of acquiring the top two positions.

"We can expect a Rubina Vs Faisal finale battle. Chances are higher that one of these two will be lifting the trophy. Both of them are the top contenders of JDJ," the insider told the publications.

Meanwhile, we must all wait to see how the final episode unfolds and which celebrity dancer will triumph over the other five competitors to take home the coveted trophy and cash award.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik is not only the favourite of the show's judges but also enjoys a massive fan following among the audiences. Fans want the actress to lift the trophy and have already started a social media campaign in her support.

One fan predicted Rubina's victory, saying, "Rubi is looking to raise the temperature and how. She's going to do Indian contemporary. Hope she lifts the trophy of #JhalakDikhlaaJaa10," while another wrote, "Manifesting Rubi with this trophy." Another user went on to say, "Finale shoot of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 has started. Inshallah, boss lady @RubiDilaik will lift the trophy today. She is Going to win another title of winner. Let's hope for the best and Pray for her."

The finale is definitely going to be explosive. Meanwhile, which contestant are you supporting?