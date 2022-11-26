Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch, Prize Money, Finalists & Other Details
After a gap of five years, Colors TV's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa finally returned to our TV screens in Septemer this year. Almost three months after its star-studded premiere, the popular dance reality show is finally ending this weekend.
Judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 started with many famous names including Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Ali Asgar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Gunjan Sinha among others as participants.
Later, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, and Ada Malik entered the competition as wild-card contestants. After winning hearts over a period of three months with their performances, all the participants gave their best and made their presence felt.
Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finally begins tonight (November 26). Here's all you need to know about the finale.
Top 6 Finalists
After giving each other tough competition for three months, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Gunjan Sinha, and Nishant Bhatt were declared as the top 6 finalists of the dance reality show. One among them will walk away with the winner's trophy in the finale.
Prize Money
According to reports, the winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' will take home the stunning trophy and a swanky car. Also, a whopping amount of Rs 30 lakh will be given to the winner as prize money. However, it is not yet confirmed.
When and Where To Watch?
The first part of the 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' grand finale will air on Colors TV between 8 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday (November 26). While the winner's name will be declared on Sunday (November 27) in the second and final part of the grand finale.
Fans’ Favourite
Amond the top 6 finalists, Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh own a crazy fan following. However, Gunjan and Gashmeer also proved their mettle as dancers on the show. Now, it'll be interesting to see who'll finally take home the winner's trophy. Keep watching this space for more updates.