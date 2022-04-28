Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan Approached To Judge The Show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the popular celebrity dance reality show. It is being said that the makers are all set to come back with the 10th season. This time, the makers are planning to make it big.

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and popular choreographer Farah Khan have been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.



It has to be recalled that the ninth season was aired in 2016 and was judged by Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde. Maniesh Paul had hosted the show. Since they are returning after a long gap, the makers of the dance reality show are planning for a grand comeback.

As per IANS report, the show might go on floors by July. A source was quoted as saying, "The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floor by July."

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the iconic jodis in Bollywood. The duo was last seen in Bollywood film Dilwale. The couple's fans have been waiting for their comeback. Their fans will be extremely happy if they come together on-screen.

Meanwhile, SRK was seen in television in game show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? and was seen in talk show TED Talks India Nayi Soch. On the other hand, Kajol along with her husband Ajay Devgn and mother Tanuja as judge in Rock-N-Roll Family.