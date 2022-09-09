Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar Reveals How Tough He Is As A judge

Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 began last week. Several popular celebrities are participating in the show that is being judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. As the filmmaker takes on the judges' mantle quite often on television reality shows, many celebrity contestants are seen trying their best to impress him. A few contestants might try to gain his attention to bag a project with him.

However, Karan dismissed the theory saying that the actors are too busy competing to win. He also said that he wouldn't have a problem if they did try to pitch for an acting job.

Karan said that he, Madhuri and Nora try to make them as comfortable for everybody. He added that they are all part of one family.

Talking about the same, the filmmaker was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "Aisa nahi hua hai (It hasn't happened). I think everybody is so stressed about their performance, that impressing me is the least of their problem. Everyone is trying to get their steps and expressions right. Also, for me, Madhuri Dixit or even Nora Fatehi, we try to make them as comfortable for everybody. We are all part of one family."

When asked how tough he is as a judge, he said, "I am much more judgmental than I am allowed to be. Sometimes they have to tell me to calm down on my judgements. Especially when it comes to Jhalak, everyone is a celebrity and thus quite sensitive and vulnerable. I have to sugar-coat myself extra to make my point at times."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Celebrated Sprinter Dutee Chand To Enter The Show Next Week

Nia Sharma Says She Was Not Just Born Pretty; Adds She Worked Very Hard On Herself

Recently, many small-screen actors shot for Karan Johar's next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. When asked made him pick on these faces, he quickly shared that he's never demarcated actors based on mediums and said that he doesn't go by mediums, it's either you are one (an actor) or not.