Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Krishna Kaul & Umar Approached; Ashi Reveals Why She Won't Be Able To Participate

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been creating a huge buzz these days. Apparently, the show is in pre-production stage and the makers have been approaching celebrities. Several celebrities names have been doing the rounds and the latest celebrities to join the list are Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz and Kumkum Bhagya's Krishna Kaul.

As per Tellychakkar report, the makers of the show have approached Umar and Krishna. It is being said that the makers are in talks with the actors and if things go as planned, they might be seen showing off their dancing skills in the show.

There has also been report that Ashi Singh, who is seen in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, has also been approached for the show. However, the actress said that she won't be able to participate this year as she is busy with her show.Ashi was quoted by Zoom TV as saying, "I am actually keen to do this particular reality show, I would love to be a part of it, but I don't think so this year would be a perfect time. I am really really busy with my current show, and travelling everyday, managing everyday would not be possible for me. There's nothing much to say about it right now."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi Prakash, Ashi Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki, Mohsin & Others Approached!

Simba Nagpal Talks About Leap In Naagin 6 & His Bond With Tejasswi; Reveals He Was Approached For JDJ 10

Meanwhile, other actors who have been approached for the show are Tejasswi Prakash, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti and Divya Agarwal to name a few.

There are also reports that iconic jodi Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol have been approached to be the judges on the show, along with choreographer Farah Khan. However, nothing is confirmed yet.