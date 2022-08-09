Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhurima Tuli Reacts To Rumours Of Her Being Approached For The Show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been hitting the headlines since a long time. Several names regarding the contestants list are doing the rounds. Recently, the makers released a few promos, which revealed some of the confirmed contestants, which are- Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Paras Kalnawat. Still makers seem to be finalising the contestants, as there are speculations regarding a few popular celebrities being approached for the show.

The latest report revealed that Madhurima Tuli, who had participated with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh in Nach Baliye, has been approached for the dance reality show. However, the actress has denied the report and said that she is busy with other commitments this year, and would consider doing it next year.

Madhurima was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "No, I am not aware of anything... I haven't been approached for the show. And anyway, I am going out of town for a month, so I won't have the time too. It seems difficult for me to take it up this year due to work commitments. So, if they reach out to me, I don't mind taking it up next year."

Meanwhile, the actress is currently busy working on a tourism- related show. Apparently, she is focussing on doing different kinds of work.

Madhurima told the leading daily that she has been working on a few things which are in the pipeline, but said that she can't speak much about them at the moment.

Vishal Aditya Singh Confirms Being Approached For Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Says Things Are NOT Finalised Yet

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Confirmed Contestants List: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa & Others To Participate

On the other hand, her ex Vishal had revealed that he was approached for the show, but nothing is finalised yet. When asked if Madhurima too is being approached for the show, he said, "I have been approached for the show. I am not aware if Madhurima has been approached or not. It's the channel's decision to do that and they contact many celebrities before finalising on the names."