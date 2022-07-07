Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi To Join Karan Johar & Madhuri Dixit; Pearl V Puri To Participate?

Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been creating the huge buzz these days. The show is coming back after five long years, its last edition being in 2017. There have been several reports regarding the celebrity participants and judges. While many popular celebrities have been approached for their participation, recently, there were reports that Karan Johar will be judging the show along with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. It was said that there will be a third judge and certain names have been shortlisted. Now, the third judge of the show has apparently been finalised!

As per ETimes TV report, Nora Fatehi, who is currently seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors, will be the third judge of JDJ 10. She will apparently be joining KJo and Madhuri to judge the show.\

Previously, there were reports that Kajol might judge the show along with KJo. However, it seems that the actress declined the offer.

A source was quoted as saying, "Kajol is a very close friend of Karan and that would have been a casting coup; their camaraderie would have stood out. But Dixit too has a fairly good equation with Karan and we guess that should suffice. Anyway, all said and done, we are now looking forward to the drama on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' to begin. Two months more to go."

Coming back to the contestants, who might participate, several names are doing the rounds and as per the latest report, Pearl V Puri has been approached for the dance reality show and the talks are on between him and the makers.

It is also being said that he might be seen in Ekta Kapoor's show that is based on movie Raja Babu titled Sansaar, which will be telecast on Colors TV. It has to be seen which show Pearl will choose!