Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: Gunjan Sinha Wins The Show; Faisal Shaikh Becomes The First Runner Up

Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh & Gunjan Sinha Become Top 3 Finalists

It was a tough call between the six finalists, however, Nishant became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show during the grand finale. He was followed by Sriti Jha and Gashmeer Mahajani who were evicted during the double elimination. As a result, Rubina Dilaik, Gunjan Sinha and Faisal Shaikh became the top 3 finalists of the show.

Gunjan Sinha Lifts The Trophy

As the finale performances left everyone on the edge, Gunjan Sinha managed to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. To note, the young dancer, who was paired with Tejas Verma, has been among the top performers of the show and have given some incredible performances during their journey. On the other hand, Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik emerged as the first and second runner ups of the show respectively

Nikki Tamboli Dropped Hints About Gunjan’s Triumph

Earlier, Nikki had dropped hints about Gunjan Sinha winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Taking to social media, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to the little box of talent gunjansinhaoriginal tejas_being_legend_ totally deserve the win. You go girl".

Gunjan Sinha Calls Her Journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Exhilarating

Expressing her excitement about her win, Gunjan said, "What an exhilarating journey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been. I am taking back a box filled with beautiful memories. I thank my partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora, who has been the source of inspiration and strength while I danced my heart out. Big love to judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi for always giving me the valuable guidance I needed to up my dance game at various stages of the season. I am grateful that our team has fulfilled the dream of winning the most epic dance battle in India".

Gunjan Sinha Takes Home A Whopping Amount

As Gunjan Sinha has been announced as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, it is reported that she has also taken home a whopping amount of Rs 20 lakhs along with a swanky car.