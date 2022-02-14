Jigyasa Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As She Bids Adieu To Thapki Pyar Ki 2; Prachi Bansal Replaces Her

Jigyasa Singh became a household name with her role Thapki in Thapki Pyar Ki. The actress was roped in for Thapki Pyar Ki 2 as well. Unfortunately, she is exiting the show due to health issue. This news has come as a shock to many. Recently, the actress shot for her last episode and got emotional as she bid goodbye to the team.

In the video shared that she shared on her Instagram story, she was seen given a farewell. In the second video, she gets teary-eyed and tells her team that she has to quit the show due to health issues and asked her team to forgive her if any issue from her side. She also assured that they will work together again. As per the latest report, Kaleerein actress Prachi Bansal will be replacing Jigyasa in the show.

The actress told Times Of India that she is nervous and will try her best to live up to the makers' and audience's expectations. She hopes that the viewers accept her as new Thapki.

Prachi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Honestly, I am very nervous. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the makers and the audience. I want people to accept and like me as the new Thapki. Today is the first day at the shoot for me and the team is warm and welcoming. Everyone is helping me, especially the director sir, who is guiding me through every scene. Thapki stammers and to get it right is a huge responsibility. It's quite difficult for me to cope with it."

The actress doesn't want to copy Jigyasa and said that she will play the character in her own way.

She concluded by saying, "No two actors can have a similar approach to a character. Of course, the character of Thapki has forged a strong connection with the audience and is well established. So, I will try to follow what is expected of the character but I will do it in my own way. I can't copy the previous actor."