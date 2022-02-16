Jigyasa Singh On Quitting Thapki Pyar Ki 2: It Was Very Difficult, But I Realised Health Comes First

The news of Jigyasa Singh quitting Thapki Pyar Ki 2 came as a shock to fans. The actress decided to exit the show due to health issues. Recently, she also shot for her last episode and the team gave her a farewell, wherein she got emotional and teary-eyed. She told her team that she had to exit the show because of her health and wished to work with the team again.

While talking to India-Forums, Jigyasa said that it was a very difficult decision and she was a bit overworked. She also added that she was struggling with the mere thought of leaving the show since past 2 months, but she realised that health comes first.

The actress was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It was very difficult, I was struggling with the mere thought of leaving the show since past 2 months, but somehow, I realised that health comes first and I was a little overworked. Hence, I decided to take a break and be alright and then come back. It was very very difficult and its been two days since I have not been shooting but the thought comes to my mind every day right after I wake up that I have shoot to go to."

Jigyasa added that since a long long time, she had been ignoring her health a lot and she realised that health is very important; she is young, which is why she has to take care of her health and has to be her best. She added that this was the reason which made her take a break from TV schedule and then come back later.

When asked if she plans to come back on the show, she said that not right now. She added that they didn't have any such word, and she can't comment on that just yet.

About her journey in the show, she said, "I had my dream team, everyone I wanted on the show, was there, and it was very difficult for me, and I guess you have to come out of some place to get somewhere and it is a well thought decision, it is going to be tough for maybe a few more months but I think this is the right decision. I think health comes first."

When asked what she is looking forward to when she returns, the actress said that she is looking at exploring the web space, for sure, but right now she is taking a good gap of 3-4 months. she concluded by saying that right now she is not looking for anything and wants to take care of her body and spend time with her family.