Jigyasa Singh Shares Heart-Touching Note For Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 Team & Fans; Says 'Dil Se Shukriya'

Jigyasa Singh, who became a household name with her show Thapki Pyar Ki, was seen in second season. However, the actress had to quit the show due to health issues. She bid goodbye to her Thapki Pyar Ki 2 team teary-eyed. Now, Jigyasa has shared a few pictures with a heart-touching note.

In her lengthy note, Jigyasa yet again revealed to 'friend, well-wishers, loyal audience, fans and everyone asking why she left the show in between' and said that sometimes prioritising health and yourself is a 'Must'.

She said that the 'show wasn't just a show for her but a child whom she was raising'. She added that it was way more difficult for her to make this decision than anything else ever. Jigyasa said that she had the 'bestest' times during this season, made the sweetest of memories and met some amazing people.Right from the makers to her co-stars, she thanked everyone (by tagging them) for being supportive towards her.

She wrote, "@jaya.bhattacharya This lady has been there with me since season 1..Always smiling , always joyful and i've learned so much from her,shared every emotion..Thankyou ma'am ❤️ #shri * 3 @aakashahuja ji 🤣 Thankyou for being the best co-star i've worked with & for always keeping the mood on set light, cheerful & full of laughter (whats wrong with you Daminee Ka Dost hahaha 🤣)@rachana.mistry.1604 My girlfriend since Shakti. Scenes with you were super fun & will always miss our gossiping sessions. Always there for you.! ❤️Thanking all my co-actors (stay the same cause people like you are hard to find ❤️) Thank you to every single one working behind the camera."

Jigyasa concluded by writing, "Lastly, i would personally want to thank every single FAN, Fan group, my audience for accepting & appreciating all my work & every character i portray. We are nothing without your love & support. Dil Se Shukriya ❤️🙏."