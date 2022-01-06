Jimmy Sheirgill To Make His TV Debut With Sargun-Ravi’s Show; Sangita Ghosh To Play Jimmy's Wife: More Details

After Udaariyaan's success, the actors-producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are all set for yet another show! As per TOI report, Jimmy Sheirgill has been approached to play the lead role and they have roped in Sangita Ghosh to play the protagonist. While Jimmy is yet to sign the dotted lines, Sangita is already on-board.

Seasoned Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi will play Jimmy's mother on the show. Apparently, the show has been titled as Swaran Mandir and it will revolve around a couple, who are abandoned by their children. As per the report, Sangita will play the role of Swarn.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Jimmy is yet to sign the contract but talks have reached an advanced stage with him. We are hoping that he will sign on the dotted line soon. The show will go on floors next month in Chandigarh. It's about how parents sacrifice for their children and what they get in return when they are dependent on them. The lead couple will have three sons."

Jimmy said, "I haven't signed on the dotted line yet. So, it would be premature to comment on this news."

Apparently, the set of the show has been erected in Chandigarh, where the shooting will take place. It is being said that the show is expected to go on floors next month and the makers will be shooting a promo soon.

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 4th Spot; Udaariyaan Witnesses Major Drop

Imlie: Gashmeer To Exit The Show In Mid-January; Makers Have Started Looking For Replacement: Report

Currently, Ravi and Sargun's show Udaariyaan, that stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover in the lead roles is being aired on Colors. It is one of the most-loved shows on television and is among the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. Apparently, the couple's new show too will be aired on Colors TV.