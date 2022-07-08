Kaali Poster Row: Sofia Hayat SLAMS Leena Manimekalai; Says ‘Maa Kaali Wants Us All To Look After Our Bodies’

Bigg Boss 7 contestant and model Sofia Hayat is known for sharing her strong opinions on everything that happens in the world. Recently, Leena Manimekalai's Kaali film became a hot topic of discussion on social media, when the director shared the poster of her film showing a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali and smoking. Many celebs shared their opinion on the poster.

Like others, Sofia Hayat too shared her opinion over the Kaali poster and criticised the director. In an interview with ETimes TV, Sofia said, "Regarding Maa Kaali, I have seen her and she is in me. Maa Kaali does not smoke. She looks after her body and Maa Kaali wants us all to look after our bodies. To put a cigarette in Maa Kaali's mouth is saying that she doesn't care about her health or the health of the children of this planet. It is wrong. She wants us to be healthy."

Moreover, the poster also had an LGBTQ flag. While speaking about the same, Sofia Hayat questioned director Leena Manimekalai for promoting Maa Kaali with the community. The Bigg Boss 7 fame said, "She accepts all her children as they are. Sexuality doesn't come into play when there is religion. Maa Kaali is not a religion. She is an energy that exists within everybody. With the artist showing that Kali Maa is supporting, it's depicting discrimination. This particular artist needs herself to remove discrimination from her own mind. Discrimination exists because of people like her. Kali Maa doesn't discriminate. She is strong. This artist can't hurt religious sentiments. We should just ignore her. Kali Maa is greater than that. So people, who are offended by her, need to rise above her and not give her the attention she is seeking. As a Goddess, Kaali Maa is not interested in what this woman is saying. The higher mind would understand that Maa Kali doesn't smoke, she wants us to be healthy. The artist is only portraying her own discrimination within herself and her unhealthy lifestyle." (sic)

Talking about Sofia Hayat, the model has embraced spirituality and become a nun. She recently tried to practice fasting to meet her soul. However, her body's salt level dropped, and because of that, she had to be hospitalised. A few days ago, she also urged people not to talk about her past relationship with cricketer Rohit Sharma.