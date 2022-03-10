Kaamnaa Actor Manav Gohil On Getting Positive Response By Viewers For His Grey Character
Manav Gohil is currently seen in a brand new avatar as the antagonist Vaibhav Kapoor in Kaamnaa. Manav's transformation from a good boy image to a calculative and persuasive man, who loves to play with people's emotions has garnered praise from the audience.
Recently,
Manav
spoke
about
his
role
in
the
show
and
added
that
he
has
learnt
a
lot
from
it.
The
actor
is
glad
that
the
risk
that
he
took
has
paid
off.
Manav told Tellychakkar that Vaibhav's role came as a challenge for him as playing characters who are saviours has always been the norm! The actor believes that good actor is a result of all the characters he plays, and this role helped him to learn a lot.
The actor was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The process has been very different and unique, and offered me the space to innovate and experiment with my acting. There are times when certain scenes are tough to crack, but I've managed to learn how to go through with it. It's really exciting to discover each layer that this character unearths."
He said that he was little nervous as he was playing the negative character for the first time and he didn't know how audience would take it.
Manav added, "When Vaibhav's character was offered to me, I knew this could definitely help me break through my good boy image on television. But honestly, I was a little nervous as well because I was playing a negative character for the first time and I didn't know how the audience would take it. And, now after seeing such great response my character has got I am really thrilled. I am glad I took the risk and my efforts paid off. I hope I continue doing justice to this character."