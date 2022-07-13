Kaamnaa's Chandni Wishes They Showed Her Character Less Evil; Says She'll Be Perfect Bigg Boss Contender

Sony TV's Kaamnaa- Jahan Hoga Khwaahishon Aur Usoolon Ka Aamna Saamna, which stars Abhishek Rawat, Chandni Sharma and Manav Gohil in the lead roles, is keeping the viewers glued to the show. Recently, Chandni Sharma, who plays the role of Akanksha in the show, spoke about her layered character. The actress wished the makers showed Akanksha a little less evil and more empathetic.

She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Akanksha is the only character in the show which has so many layers and shades. Rest all the characters are the same from the beginning. I just wish they showed Akanksha a little less evil and more empathetic."

When asked about reality shows, she said that she would wish to do Bigg Boss and revealed why she feels she is a perfect contender for the show.

She said, "I think it's a great way for the audience to know u better as a person and for u to be yourself in front of the camera. You get great mileage in terms of popularity. I would love to do Bigg Boss. I'm a fighter, survivor, risk taker and people around me listen to me. I think I'm a perfect contender."

The actress revealed that she is open to exploring anything that comes her way- be it TV, web series, films or songs, but she hopes to do something different that she hasn't done in the past.

Chandni is a fashionista and spoke about her style statement. She revealed that since childhood, she has always loved clothes, shoes and bags. She said that she is very particular about what she wears, and added that even if it's a white T and blue jeans, she will plan it a day prior.