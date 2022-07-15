Kaamnaa To Go Off-Air; Manav Gohil Confirms The News & Says It's Sad The Show Is Ending

Several TV shows are going off-air and Kaamnaa is one among them. The show, which starred Manav Gohil, Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles and premiered in November 2021, will end on July 29, 2022.

Manav Gohil confirmed the news and said that its sad that the show is ending. He also said that he had made a few friends on the sets and it's sad to say goodbye to everyone.

Manav was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It is sad that the show is ending, but I've been in the industry for a long time and have been through many shows going off air. Having said that, I developed a great bond with the cast, director and the entire unit. I made some new friends on the set and I'm sad to say goodbye to everyone."The actor mentioned that he is currently on a holiday in Florida, USA with his family and it was a pre-planned trip. He said that he had informed the show's makers about his trip and they had given his character an exit and are now in the process of winding up the show with the rest of the cast. He added that the show is ending this month and his trip coincided with it.

Manav hasn't decided about his next plan and can only do it after he returns from the vacation.

The actor concluded by saying, "I am holidaying this entire month with my family. So, I will not have time to think about what to do next on the career front."