Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill’s Look From Salman Khan Starrer Gets Leaked; See Video

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Interestingly, the diva has also started shooting for the film which is being directed by Farhad Samji. Ever since the news about her casting came out, her fans have been eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of her character in the film.

Recently, a video of Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is going viral on social media. In the video, the actress can be seen in a south Indian look.

See the video here-

It Was @ishehnaaz_gill 's First Day For The #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali Shoot, Mashallah What A Beautiful Look 🫂Looking Like A South Indian Actress In Ghagra, Gajra, Bindi ❣️ South Indian Vibes Are Came, After Seeing Her 😚#SalmanKhan #PoojaHegde#FarhadSamji #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/eFp6GUtLcO — миѕ ѕєтн (@skseth07) May 15, 2022

She is seen wearing something which looks like a half-saree. She is also looking beautiful wearing gajra in her hair. Although the video is not clear, it will surely make Shehnaaz Gill fans happy. It has to be noted that the makers have not yet made an official announcement about Shehnaaz's casting in the film.

Many netizens have also reacted to Shehnaaz Gill's video. Let's have a look at some tweets-

RittickPoddar3 "Shehnaaz kaur Gill on the set of KEKD ... Oml❤️✨ She is getting a South Indian role #ShehnaazGill #kabhiEidKabhiDiwali #SalmanKhan." beingsalman05 "16th May is ishehnaaz_gill Day for first look from #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali Are You Ready #Shehnaazians #SalmanKhan #ShehnazGill." Officialok333 "Finally shehnaaz started her shooting for his debut movie #ShehnaazGill ?￰ﾟﾔﾥ #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali."

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, the diva shot to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 13. She was the second runner-up of the show. She also shared a close bond of love-cum-friendship with late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Coming back to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.