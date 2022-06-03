Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Anubhav AKA Manan Joshi On Being Called 'Bigamist Of The Year'

Of late Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey has been in the news for its track. Anubhav played by Manan Joshi, who is married to Aakriti (Riya Bhattacharjee), is in love with Gungun (Yesha Rughani) and is seen putting the sindoor on her. Fans didn't like this nature of Anubhav who is always shown as a cultured guy who is respectful and upholds traditional values. Viewers were shocked to see Anubhav romancing Gungun and consummating his marriage with her despite being married to Aakriti. This led to trolling and he was even called 'Bigamist of the Year'.

When Manan Joshi was asked about his reaction to the trolling and being called Bigamist of the year, he said that the memes were really funny and he wasn't taken aback, as somewhere he was expecting it!



The actor was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "There were few really funny memes which I read and laughed so much. I wanted to share them but I lost hold of them otherwise, I would have shared them. I wasn't taken aback, somewhere I was expecting that there would be questions. From Manan's perspective I was feeling what the fans were going through. Having said that, the memes were really funny."

He went on to explain how his character in the show is not wrong as he has not been able to express himself to the family. He said that Anubhav is someone who can do anything and everything possible for his love and since he loves Gungun so much, he went out of his way and also learnt something about himself during the whole process. He added that his character in the show is now bound by family and his family has forced him to be with a girl.

Manan said that the writers have shown his character Anubhav as one who has been with Gungun and they have been intimate and none of which has happened with Aakriti, and he maintained distance with Aakriti. He added that whenever Aakriti tried to get close to Anubhav, he has always in a very respectful fashion just let her be away from him. He further added that although Anubhav might have been in a fix that he has been married to two women but he is wholeheartedly with one and the other one he is just bound by the situation.

About his reaction to 'Bigamist of the year', he said, "I definitely wouldn't just laugh over the comments because that is what my fans feel about the character. But Bigamist is a situation where you have committed a crime of marrying two women legally. In Anubhav and Gungun's case it is their souls that are connected. And there is a relationship that is established by law with Aakriti. Bigamist is something when you are married to two women in all your senses and you are committing that crime on purpose."

Manan feels that Anubhav doesn't have any kind of motives or doesn't want to commit any crime, he is just listening to his heart and is trying not to do anything wrong to Aakriti. He feels that it should be fair to Anubhav, and also thinks that his fans should be aware of this side of the story on how Anubhav feels.