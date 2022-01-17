Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Yesha Rughani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Has Mild Symptoms

Of late several celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. Latest celebrity who has jointed the list is Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actress Yesha Rughani. Apparently, the actress has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.

A source revealed to TOI that Yesha tested positive for COVID-19 late last night. The actress has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. The source further revealed that since the current track focuses around the leads, temporary changes will be made in the storyline to accommodate her absence from the show.

Producers of the show Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar issued a statement that read as, "Actress Yesha Rughani who is an integral part of the TV show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol."

They added, "Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

A few actors who tested positive for the virus are Nakuul Mehta, Kamya Punjabi, Erica Fernandes, Ekta Kapoor, Juhi Parmar, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan.